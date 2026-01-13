Mumbai: Anant Garje, Personal Assistant Of Minister Pankaja Munde, Seeks Bail In Wife's Suicide Abetment Case

Mumbai: Anant Garje, personal assistant to minister Pankaja Munde, has approached the sessions court for bail after his arrest for abetment to his wife’s suicide.
Garje asserts there is no evidence of instigation and claims he and his family have been falsely implicated due to emotional distress following the tragedy.
The FIR, filed by the deceased’s father, alleges that Garje subjected his wife to continuous physical and mental harassment soon after marriage.
