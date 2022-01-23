Mumbai: Hybrid renewable energy project signing ceremony held in presence of Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray and city Mayor Kishori Pednekar; see pics

The signing ceremony of the power procurement agreement between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and private partners regarding the construction of a renewable hybrid energy project in the Madhya Vaitarna reservoir was held on Sunday.

According to Additional Municipal commissioner (Project) P. Velarasu, who introduced the program, the hydropower project with floating solar power generation will save 23 to 25 crores in electricity cost every year. Also, as per the agreement, all the expenses of project construction will be borne by the concerned private company.

The project, which was signed on Sunday, will generate around 80% of the energy from the floating solar power project and 20% from the hydraulic hydroelectric project. The solar panels will generate energy during the day and the hydraulic hydroelectric project will generate energy during the absence of sunlight.

This work is scheduled to be completed by the year 2024, the pace of this work will be discussed and decisions will be taken in the weekly review meeting.

According to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, through this work, the BMC has taken an important step in terms of carbon sequestration and environmental friendliness.

At the event, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, I am happy that this agreement is being made today, on the birthday of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. The BMC is the only municipal corporation in the country which is engaged in power generation."

“I am in full support for Aditya Thackeray's vision and future planning regarding - ‘What can we offer to Mumbaikars in the next 25 years? “ added Pednekar.

Brief info on solar energy and hydropower projects -

208 MU (Million Units) of electricity will be generated from the dam in Madhya Vaitarna reservoir with 140 MU of floating solar power and 68 MU of hydropower. Such a total capacity of 208 MU.

The project will generate about 208 million units of energy annually. This will result in a saving of 23 to 25 crores per annum in the electricity cost of the corporation.

Due to this project, BMC has become the first corporation in the country to take a step in the field of hybrid energy generation. This is BMC’s major push to achieve carbon-neutral status.

The BMC completed Madhya Vaitarna Dam in 2014 at Palghar district with a joint outgoing aqueduct for water supply as well as hydroelectricity for the purpose of setting up a hydroelectric project.

