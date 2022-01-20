Will not allow construction on salt pan lands in Mumbai: Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday clarified and reiterated that the state government will not allow any residential or commercial construction on salt pan lands spread across Mumbai and it's suburbs.

"Being asked about allowing residential/ commercial construction on salt pan lands, I reiterate that there will be none of such residential or commercial construction allowed on salt pan lands. There is more than enough space apart from these lands to construct on", Thackeray said in a tweet.

Earlier, housing minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad had urged the state government to not allow construction on salt pan lands in Mumbai as 'it will prove disastrous for the city'.

"Salt Pan lands in #Mumbai should not be given for construction purpose residential or commercial it will prove disastrous for Mumbai", Awhad tweeted.



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) has given yet another extension for submission of bids for the appointment of a consultant for the redevelopment of salt pan land in the city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The redevelopment of these land parcels was announced with much gusto in 2004, but the plan has hardly left the drawing board for want of a consultant. The coronavirus-induced lockdowns are the latest reasons for an otherwise inexplicable 17-year delay.

A few years ago, the agency had surveyed and studied the salt pans to check the feasibility of affordable housing projects. A study was reportedly submitted to the then BJP-Shiv Sena-led state government. In this report, it was concluded that only a 25-acre plot was fit to be developed out of the total of 5,300 acres.

In Mumbai, salt pans are largely located in central Mumbai at Wadala, in eastern suburbs at Turbhe, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Nahur and Mulund and in the western suburbs of Malvani and Dahisar. The extended suburbs, such as Mira-Bhayandar and Virar in Palghar district, also have salt pans.

The state government is keen on unlocking these plots and provisions for the same have been made in the DP (development plan) 2034. The DP reportedly earmarks 321 acres (130 hectares) of salt pans to be used for affordable housing.



ALSO READ Mumbai: Salt pan land devpt in its own sweet time

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:05 PM IST