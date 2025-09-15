Mumbai Railway Update: Kurla To Get Elevated Harbour Line Station As 5th And 6th Line Project Picks Up Pace

Kurla Station/ Representational image | Kamal Mishra

The much-awaited 5th and 6th line project and works on the elevated Harbour Line station at Kurla have finally gained momentum. A 14.5-hour mega block was undertaken on Saturday/Sunday, during which rail line diversion work between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations was carried out.

Tracks Shifted to Make Way for Elevated Station

“As part of the plan, the railway shifted the track westwards to make way for the new elevated station, which is part of the proposed 5th and 6th line corridor. The new elevated station is designed to handle both regular Harbour Line traffic and services that will originate or terminate at Kurla," said an official.

Temporary Diversion of Harbour Line Services

To facilitate construction, railways needed the space currently occupied by ground-level Harbour Line tracks. A new set of tracks has been laid over a small stretch, and Harbour Line trains will operate on this diversion until the 5th and 6th line extension up to Parel is completed.

Elevated Corridor Between Chunabhatti and Tilak Nagar

The elevated corridor will begin just after Chunabhatti station and merge back near Tilak Nagar station, just before the Santacruz–Chembur Link Road (SCLR) crossover. The newly constructed tracks run over marshy land that has been specially developed to support this diversion.

New Elevated Kurla Station with Three Platforms

The new elevated station at Kurla will feature three platforms. One of these will have a train reversal facility at the Panvel end, enabling Central Railway to run shuttle services between Kurla and Panvel in both directions.

Dedicated Platforms for Different Services

According to Central Railway officials, the three lines will serve CSMT-bound trains, Navi Mumbai-bound trains, and a central platform with a dead-end for trains terminating at Kurla.

Improved Punctuality and Efficiency

“This elevated station will not only help streamline traffic but also significantly improve the punctuality of Harbour Line services. Once the station is operational, all Harbour Line operations currently functioning at ground level in Kurla will shift to the elevated structure,” the official stated.

Relief from Monsoon Woes

Importantly, the elevated design will help avoid chronic waterlogging issues that often disrupt Harbour Line services during monsoons, ensuring more reliable and disruption-free operations.

