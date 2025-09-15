Shiv Sena (UBT) Leads Statewide Agitation Against India-Pakistan Match, Questions Modi Govt Over Pahalgam Attack

Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | ANI

Thousands of Shiv Sainiks, especially women activists, poured onto the streets in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, expressing outrage against the Modi government for allowing the Indian cricket team to play against Pakistan.

Party leaders alleged that despite the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent lives were lost, the Centre had ignored national sentiment. “Has the Modi government lost its sensitivity?” questioned angry Shiv Sena activists, while accusing the BJP of hypocrisy on Hindutva.

Women Activists Lead the Agitation

Women members of UBT Shiv Sena’s Mahila Aghadi spearheaded the protests across several cities. In Pune, they staged a demonstration at Lal Mahal Chowk, shouting slogans against the government and collecting vermilion (sindoor) boxes to send to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, women demonstrators announced that they would symbolically gift sindoor to the PM, reminding him of the widows created by terrorist attacks. Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve also joined the protest, lashing out at the BJP’s “double standards” on Hindutva.

Symbolic Sindoor and Temple Prayers

In Kolhapur, women performed an aarti at the Ambabai Temple, praying for the government to gain wisdom. In Bhiwandi, the women’s wing and other local leaders organized fiery demonstrations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, also dispatching boxes of sindoor to the PM.

Violent Outbursts and Social Media Campaigns

The agitation also witnessed violent outbursts in several cities. Social media was flooded with videos of UBT Shiv Sena workers smashing television sets to protest the telecast of the match. Netizens shared photos of the Pahalgam attack victims, questioning whether the Modi government had forgotten their sacrifice and the tears of widows.

MNS Joins Protests

In Nashik, activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined the protests, vandalizing TV sets and raising slogans such as “Pakistan Murdabad.” MNS leaders demanded that India cancel all sporting ties with Pakistan in the wake of terrorist attacks.

Heavy Police Deployment in Mumbai

Given the sensitive nature of the protests, Mumbai Police tightened security across key locations, particularly at Wankhede Stadium and Marine Drive. All gates of Wankhede, especially the Polly Umrigar gate, were heavily barricaded with strong police presence to prevent any untoward incident.

Sanjay Raut’s Warning to Clubs and Restaurants

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut warned clubs and restaurants against screening the match. “Nationalists should share the details of such places on social media,” he said, hinting at possible Sena-style retaliation. MLC Anil Parab echoed similar sentiments, cautioning that any venue showing the match would face consequences.

Allegations Against BCCI

Raut further alleged that BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had pressured the Indian cricket team to play against Pakistan despite players’ reluctance. “This match is happening because of political pressure,” he charged.

Arvind Sawant’s Attack on Modi

Meanwhile, MP Arvind Sawant launched a scathing attack, recalling the Pahalgam terror strike. “You went to Bihar, but you didn’t visit Pahalgam where the attack took place. Why was Pakistan not named even once by government representatives?” he asked, questioning Modi’s silence.

Sena Vows to Continue Agitation

Despite BJP’s counter, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders declared that their agitation was not against cricket but against the “betrayal of national sentiment.” They vowed to continue their protests until the government stops “normalizing relations with Pakistan at the cost of martyrs’ sacrifices."