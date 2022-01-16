Mumbai: Huge crowd at Dadar market as city reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases - See Pics

Mumbai: A huge crowd was seen at Dadar vegetable market on Sunday morning, even as the city reported 10,661 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths a day before.

Crowd seen at Dadar vegetable market in Mumbai. Visuals from this morning.



Mumbai had reported 10,661 new cases & 11 deaths yesterday, January 15 pic.twitter.com/WQLKKqxdgM — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

The city witnessed a marginal dip in the number of Covid positive cases, after recording 10,661 new patients and 11 deaths on Saturday.

The dip comes as a relief for the BMC, after a steady rise in cases in the past week.

The death toll, though, is the highest recorded in the last six months. On July 29, 2021, the city had reported 13 deaths and since then the mortality figure had started declining.

On Saturday, 21,474 patients recovered from Covid infection. As per a BMC report, a total of 722 patients were admitted to the hospital on Saturday with a recovery rate reaching 91 per cent. The report also said that 8,955 patients out of 10,661 were asymptomatic.

The civic body traced 32,543 high-risk contacts and sealed over 58 buildings in the city. The total count of positive patients has reached 9,91,967 and the death toll has reached 16,446.

The patient's doubling rate reached 43, which was 39 on Friday.

On the other hand, 66,207 people from the state were vaccinated on Saturday out of which 57,241 were from Mumbai. A total of 5,331 people got vaccinated from private centres.

The state also witnessed a marginal drop in the daily Covid cases on Saturday, with 42,462 new infections and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 71,70,483 with 1,41,779 fatalities till date.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.97 per cent.

A state Covid report mentioned that there were a total of 264,441 active cases and 125 new Omicron infected people in the state on Saturday. The recovery rate in the state stood at 94.28 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 10:15 AM IST