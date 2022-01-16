Maharashtra: CBI arrests SBI official from Amravati in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a sales executive of State Bank of India in Amravati (Maharashtra) and his accomplice in a Rs 20,000 bribery case.

As per a press release issued by the investigating agency, a case was registered against a Home Loan Sales Executive, SBI CAP Securities, Home Loan Division of SBI, Amravati and an accomplice (allegedly working with ICICI Bank, Gadge Nagar Branch, Amravati in the capacity of a private person) on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The case was registered against the bank officials for processing and sanctioning of top-up loan on the transfer of Home Loan Account from Equitas Small Finance Bank, Amravati to SBI, the agency said.

It was further alleged that the complainant availed housing loan of Rs 12 lakh(approx) from Equitas Small Finance Bank Amravati and approached the said accomplice for transfer of the loan account to ICICI Bank Gadge Branch.

He informed the complainant to transfer the loan account to SBI Camp Branch instead of ICICI Bank. Accordingly, the complainant applied for transfer of loan as well as for sanction of top-up loan from SBI.

It was also alleged that the accused arranged for the transfer of a home loan account and released a top-up loan.

The accused allegedly visited the complainant's house and sought illegal gratification of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for the said favour to him, the agency stated.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant as part payment. Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused.

Both the arrested accused will be produced today before the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Amravati (Maharashtra).

According to the statement, the accused are identified as Amar Khade, an SBI official and Nikhil, his accomplice.

