Mumbai: Hour-long heritage walk aims to restore old structure of JJ Hospital

Mumbai: With the aim restoring the old heritage structure of the Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) hospital, the administration organised an hour-long first heritage walk on Monday featuring seven heritage spots and several buildings that were constructed in the 1880s, during the British era, will be a part of the heritage walk.

It is a first-of-its-kind initiative taken to showcase the hospital’s rich history – spanning 177 years – which is as old as the Indian Railways. Officials said the walk will be organised by their alumni, medical students and teachers. Moreover, they are also looking for multiple options on how to improve the heritage walk.

The heritage walk started from old Grant Medical College building which was built in 1845 followed by the place which includes ‘Room 000’ at the hospital, where acclaimed bacteriologist Waldemar Haffkine had discovered the vaccine against bubonic plague in 1893.

Hospital Dean Dr Pallavi Saple said this institution holds several memories and heritage, that many, including the students, aren’t aware of. So, they thought about organising this heritage walk to make people aware of the rich history.

“The walkers would be taken to the museums of anatomy and pathology departments that have century-old specimens… We are training the students under the guidance of the college’s senior alumni. We have started with the heritage and planned to hold multiple walks in different languages. We are open to suggestions and will keep improvising the walk plan,” said Dr Saple.

Sir Jamshetjee Jejeebhoy came forward with a donation of Rs 1 lakh for the establishment of a hospital, and its foundation was laid on January 3, 1843. The foundation stone of GMC was laid on March 30, 1843, and in 1845, it admitted the first batch of eight students.

The other six points included- Pharmac building (1891), Boys Common Room (1866), Pathology Building (1928), Pathology Museum (1928), Anantomy Building and museum (1902) and Anatomy Hall (1902).

“Our main aim is to restore all old heritage structures and want everyone to know about Sir JJ Group hospitals. All these structures are in gothic style which itself have great history, “ said Dr Rewat Kaninde, medical officer, who led the Monday’s heritage walk.

During the heritage walk hospital administration also showed anatomy building which was built in 1802. Moreover the anatomy hall was also seen in movie Munnabhai MBBS where students of 2003 batch were part of the movie.

