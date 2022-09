Bombay High Court |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a resident JJ Hospital doctor who was arrested after his car rammed into a motorcycle earlier this year, throwing the rider, Aditya Desai, off a south Mumbai bridge, leading to his death.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre in her order passed on September 26, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday, noted that since the investigation in the case was over, the accused Rihan Kalathil’s further incarceration is unnecessary.