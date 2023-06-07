Mumbai Hostel Horror: Oppn Attacks Govt, Says, 'BJP More Interested In Uorfi Javed's Attire Than Women's Safety'

Savitridevi Phule Women's Hostel at Charni Road on Marine Drive | Vijay gohil/FPJ

Mumbai: Prominent women politicians and female activists in Maharashtra seized the opportunity to criticise the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP government on Wednesday, accusing them of neglecting women's safety and security. They expressed their concerns a day after an 18-year-old girl was raped and murdered in a women's hostel. The Congress party went as far as to claim that the BJP seemed more preoccupied with Uorfi Javed's attire than with ensuring women's safety.

In response to the distressing tragedy, numerous women leaders paid a visit to the Savitridevi Phule Women's Hostel located at Charni Road on Marine Drive. They called for urgent actions to be taken in order to guarantee the safety of women in the country's financial hub.

Expressing strong condemnation for the incident, Chitra K. Wagh, the President of the BJP Mahila Morcha in the state, highlighted that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government had made a commitment to install CCTV cameras throughout the entire hostel. However, she pointed out that the installation was only completed on the ground floor. Wagh emphasised that the current government would now prioritise finishing the incomplete work.

BJP more interested in Uorfi's clothes: Mahila Congress chief

Sandhya Savalakhe, the President of Mahila Congress in the state, described the incident as a "heinous crime," particularly on a day when the state was commemorating the 350th anniversary of the Coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who symbolized justice and gender equality.

In her view, such occurrences are not unexpected under the BJP, where women face pressure in every aspect of life. She believes that the individuals responsible for these crimes receive political backing, which emboldens them further with each incident.

"The BJP is more interested in discussing (model-actress) Uorfi Javed's wardrobe for weeks than taking tough measures to ensure safety-security of girls or women who come here from all over Maharashtra, rest of India as well as abroad to study and work," said Savalakhe, taking a potshot without naming Wagh for her raging war with the young celeb (Uorfi Javed) for several days in January.

Failure of home department: Supriya Sule

Accusing the Centre and state of 'not being serious', Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said that the question of CCTV cameras and security must be prioritised in and around women's hostels.

Terming it as a failure of the home department, she referred to the agitation of the Delhi women wrestlers and said that the very same government which gave the slogan of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' denies justice to the womenfolk, and "from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, women have anger and hatred against the central government".

Neelam Gorhe pens letter to Shinde, Fadnavis

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Dr. Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council has written a letter to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighting the burning issue of women's safety and security.

Expressing apprehensions over safety in women's hostels, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Dr. Manisha Kayande has demanded that the government must conduct a thorough audit of the safety-security measures in all such hostels in the state, ascertain if are CCTVs installed there, the antecedents of the security personnel or other staff appointed there, etc.

"In yesterday's incident, the hostel is nearly vacant, the victim girl was given a room on the lower floor, she was found dead on the 4th floor, she had complained to the hostel authorities but they failed to heed her... All this needs to be fully investigated," demanded Dr. Kayande.

Blot on Maharashtra: Trupti Desai

Social activist and Bhumata Ranragini Brigade chief Trupti Desai said the incident is a "blot on Maharashtra" and the state must probe if there was more than one person involved in the Tuesday incident and a possible deeper conspiracy in the crime.

The male brigade like Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, state Congress President Nana Patole, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP Chief Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase and more have also attacked the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis government over the incident.

Slamming the Sena-BJP alliance, Patole demanded the resignation of Fadnavis for failing to protect the women in the state from such horrific crimes and ensuring a secure environment for the womenfolk.

(With inputs from agencies)