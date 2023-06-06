 Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Raped And Murdered In Jurisdiction Of Marine Drive Police Station
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Raped And Murdered In Jurisdiction Of Marine Drive Police Station

The victim was from Akola and was studying in a city college. She was working on a part time basis in a company.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man dies while jogging at Marine Drive, police begins probe | Representative pic

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old girl staying at the government-run Savitribai Phule Girls' Hostel, near the Police Gymkhana on Marine Drive, was allegedly raped and murdered on Tuesday.

The girl was alone in her room on the fourth floor of the hostel.

The hostel authorities called in the police when she did not open the door. The police forced open the door and found a naked body with injury marks on their neck and injuries on her private part.

The watchman of the hostel is reportedly absconding.

article-image

