 Mumbai Crime: Man Held in Sewree For Bludgeoning Wife to Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Man Held in Sewree For Bludgeoning Wife to Death

Mumbai Crime: Man Held in Sewree For Bludgeoning Wife to Death

Following a heated argument, the man grabbed a hammer and struck his wife repeatedly. He then fled the spot.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: The police in Sewree have arrested a man for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death over suspicion of having an affair. The incident took place on Sunday at the Hindu Smashan Bhumi BEST stop.

Victim Was Killed After a Heated Argument

Following a heated argument, the man grabbed a hammer and struck his wife repeatedly. He then fled the spot. A passer-by alerted the police and took the woman to the nearest hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Accused Nabbed on the Same Day

The police checked CCTV footage at the site of the incident, with inputs from sources, and arrested the accused from Sewree the same day. The accused, Abdul Shaikh, 46, has confessed that for the past two to three years, he and his wife Nazarana Khatun were constantly fighting as he suspected her of having an affair.

Case Registered

The police have registered a case against Shaikh under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for setting live-in partner's 20-year-old daughter on fire in Dharavi
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Impact: Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Urges MahaRERA to Blacklist, Penalise Developers in Deregistered...

FPJ Impact: Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Urges MahaRERA to Blacklist, Penalise Developers in Deregistered...

Mumbai News: 3-year-old Girl Dies in Lalbaug-Parel Flyover Accident

Mumbai News: 3-year-old Girl Dies in Lalbaug-Parel Flyover Accident

Mumbai Crime: Man Held in Sewree For Bludgeoning Wife to Death

Mumbai Crime: Man Held in Sewree For Bludgeoning Wife to Death

Mumbai News: Contractors To Reduce Illegal Dumping Of Debris

Mumbai News: Contractors To Reduce Illegal Dumping Of Debris

WATCH: Alert Railway Official Saves Elderly Woman's Life At Mumbai's Wadala Station

WATCH: Alert Railway Official Saves Elderly Woman's Life At Mumbai's Wadala Station