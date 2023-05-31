Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for setting 20-year-old woman on fire in Dharavi; woman suffers 70% burns

Representative Image

A man has been arrested after he set ablaze a 20-year-old woman in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, the Police informed on Wednesday.

The police have added that the man responsible for the incident has been identified as Nandkishore Patel, and a case has been registered against him under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

According to the police, the woman was admitted to Sion Hospital in a critical condition, with 70 percent burns.

The woman was set on fire by pouring petrol, resulting in her being burnt alive, the police said.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind this incident.

Several incidents in past

In recent past, several incidents like this have happened in Dharavi and around the city.

Earlier on May 5, a 25-year-old man killed his wife by setting her body on fire in Dharavi, using kerosene.

After committing the crime, the man also set himself on fire. While the woman tragically succumbed to her injuries, the man's condition was reported as serious.

According to a statement released by the Dharavi Police, the accused, Anil Hiralal Dhuriya, had a fight with his wife, Priya, due to his drinking habits, which had been a source of regular arguments between them.

Upon learning about the incident, the neighbors immediately rushed both individuals to Sion Hospital. Unfortunately, the woman, who had suffered 100 percent burns, could not survive the treatment. The accused, on the other hand, had sustained 90 percent burns.

In February of this year, the Versova Police arrested two individuals after they set several cars on fire following a dispute related to an employee. The targeted car belonged to Mellisa Sahni, a woman residing in the area.

According to the police, the two cars were parked outside Sahni's residence. With the help of nearby CCTV footage, the police were able to identify the entire incident. In the video, two men wearing hoodies and scarves were seen intentionally setting the cars on fire. The arrested individuals were identified as Rizwan Shaikh and Akram Khan.