Terrifying visuals: Woman sets herself ablaze, brother films video in UP's Shahjahanpur

A disturbing incident took place in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh where a woman named Saroj Yadav, aged 31, was allegedly convinced by her brother to set herself ablaze. This incident occurred after their parents got into a fight with their neighbors and were taken to the police station. Instead of saving her, Sanjeev Yadav, the woman's brother, recorded a video of the incident while Saroj Yadav poured petrol on herself and set herself on fire. The video was later posted on social media on Sunday.

𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝘀𝗮𝘆 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗷 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗽

CCTV footage also recorded the incident, which shows the woman, Saroj, suffering from critical burn injuries. Local residents claim that Saroj's brother convinced her to take this drastic action. The couple, Pawan Gupta and his wife Prateeksha, who is now a Councillor, are neighbors of the victim. Saroj claimed that she was threatened by Pawan, who allegedly attempted to assert his dominance after his wife's success in the civic polls.

The day of the incident, Pawan had a "tiff"with the victim's mother, Urmila. Following this, Pawan reported the altercation to the police.

"When police took me and my husband to the police station, my daughter got upset and tried to kill herself," Urmila said.

𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗻𝘀, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹: 𝗰𝗼𝗽𝘀

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shahjahanpur, S. Anand, said, "Doctors said the victim has suffered burns from her neck to the waist, and that her condition is critical. We found that petrol was taken out of the bike by the victim's brother who later shot the video. We have also recovered CCTV footage and it appears that he was putting pressure on his sister to take the extreme step. We are investigating the role of Pawan Gupta in the incident and will take necessary action as per the available evidence."

According to a senior police officer who viewed the two-minute footage, it appears that the victim's brother and his cousins may have attempted to exploit their sister's situation to implicate the other party involved in the incident. "We are investigating all the aspects of this case and action will be taken once a complaint is filed," the officer added.

This incident reportedly took place in the area policed by RC Mission, specifically in the Reti colony of the city. Sundarlal, a father of five who resides there with Urmila and their three children, including their daughter Saroj, was involved in it. Sundarlal works part-time in the city, while his two other daughters are married.