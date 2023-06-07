 'Women Are Not Safe In Maharashtra': NCP MP Supriya Sule On Rape & Killing Of Female Hosteller In Mumbai's Marine Lines
An 18-year-old girl was raped and murdered at the Savitribai Phule Women's Hostel, a state government-run facility located near the Police Gymkhana on Marine Drive. The incident came to light on Tuesday evening.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Supriya Sule | Twitter

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule demanded that Maharashtra government conduct a thorough probe into the rape and killing of a 18-year-old girl in Marine Lines. Reacting to the same, she said that such incidents indicate that women are unsafe in the state and that it does not reflect well on the state.

What Did Supriya Sule Say?

Sule took to Twitter and wrote, "A young woman's body was found in a women's hostel at Marine Drive in Mumbai. She was raped and murdered. This is a very serious and unfortunate incident. Such incidents are constantly underlining that women are not safe in Maharashtra."

Further, offering her "heartfelt condolences" for the "unfortunate" victim, she wrote, "It is necessary for the state government to conduct a thorough investigation in this matter. It is certainly a matter of concern for Maharashtra that a criminal goes to the extent of going to a girls' hostel and murdering her."

It is very alarming matter: Sule

She was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "This is a very alarming matter, both Central and state govt are not serious about women's safety & it’s a failure from their side. Security arrangements must be made in the hostels. Govt must install CCTV cameras and alarm bells inside the hostel and helpline numbers also should be set up."

Background of The Case

An 18-year-old girl was raped and murdered at the Savitribai Phule Women's Hostel, a state government-run facility located near the Police Gymkhana on Marine Drive. The incident came to light on Tuesday evening.

The girl was a student in Mumbai college and held a part-time job; she resided on fourth floor of the hostel.

According to the police, suspicions were raised when hostel staff discovered that the victim's room was locked from the outside, and she had not signed the register upon leaving. Concerned about her well-being, they peered through the window and were horrified to find the girl lying lifeless on the floor.

The staff immediately alerted the police, who discovered signs of forced entry. The victim's body exhibited evidence of strangulation on her neck, along with indications of sexual assault. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

Security Guard of Hostel Named Accused

The alleged perpetrator, Prakash Kanojia, a 33-year-old security guard, later took his own life on the railway tracks between Marine Lines station and Churchgate. Kanojia, who was married and resided in Colaba, was the prime suspect in this horrifying crime.

