Mumbai: Horse Cart Driver Booked For Violating SC Ban And Animal Cruelty Near Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai: Azad Maidan Police have registered an FIR against a 40-year-old horse cart driver for allegedly violating the Supreme Court’s ban on horse-drawn carriages and subjecting an animal to cruelty near Wankhede Stadium during match bandobast duty.

Constable Files Complaint

According to the complaint filed by Police Constable Suraj Dhondiram Khot (32), attached to Azad Maidan Police Station, he has been serving in the Mumbai Police since November 10, 2013, and is currently posted at Azad Maidan Police Station since 2021 as part of the special unit. On February 7, 2026, due to security arrangements for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the USA at Wankhede Stadium, Constable Khot was deployed for bandobast duty at Income Tax Bhavan Signal on Maharshi Karve Road along with other officers and staff.

At around 4:30 pm, police noticed a horse-drawn carriage approaching from Churchgate towards Marine Lines. The team stopped the carriage for inspection. One man was seated inside while another person, who was sitting behind, fled the spot when the cart was stopped. During questioning, the driver identified himself as Jagannath Kunjprasad Rajbhar (40), a labourer residing at Ganesh Murti Nagar, Cuffe Parade.

Driver Identified, Accused of Negligence

Police observed that the driver was behaving negligently towards the horse and had overloaded the animal. Officials stated that despite the Supreme Court’s order prohibiting horse-drawn carriages on Mumbai roads to prevent cruelty to animals, the accused was operating the cart on a public road, allegedly subjecting the horse to harsh treatment and excessive burden.

Based on the complaint filed by the constable on behalf of the government, Azad Maidan Police have registered an offence against Rajbhar under Sections 291 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11(1)(c) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway.

