Mumbai: Holi celebrations in city were toned down, thanks to Coronavirus scare

Mumbai: The outbreak of Coronavirus has largely affected Holi celebrations in the city. Police said the number of cases related to traffic and other violations registered were low in comparison to previous years.

A number of Holi parties, public gatherings were cancelled because of the outbreak. This was observed in several parts of the city where people toned down the celebratory mode and chose to stay at home. Many said they were simply taking precaution against the contagion.

Moreover, police officials also claimed that there were fewer people on the streets as compared to the previous years. This year, it was noticed that most of the citizens preferred to celebrate the festival of colours in an eco-friendly manner and used dry colours like abeer and gulal to avoid water wastage. Police said there were no untoward incidents reported in the city on Tuesday.

As a precautionary measure against the dreaded virus, most Mumbaikars toned down the revelry. Located at road number 4, Malad (East), residents of Navjivan housing society have been celebrating Holi for the last twenty years. However, they though the better of it this time around. "We did not celebrate Holi this year as a precautionary measure. In our society, there are a number of residents who recently came back from foreign trips. Thus, for the sake of collective good, we called it off,” said Samuel Rebello, general secretary of the society.