Mumbai: Holi celebrations in city were toned down, thanks to Coronavirus scare

Mumbai: The outbreak of Coronavirus has largely affected Holi celebrations in the city. Police said the number of cases related to traffic and other violations registered were low in comparison to previous years.
A number of Holi parties, public gatherings were cancelled because of the outbreak. This was observed in several parts of the city where people toned down the celebratory mode and chose to stay at home. Many said they were simply taking precaution against the contagion.
Moreover, police officials also claimed that there were fewer people on the streets as compared to the previous years. This year, it was noticed that most of the citizens preferred to celebrate the festival of colours in an eco-friendly manner and used dry colours like abeer and gulal to avoid water wastage. Police said there were no untoward incidents reported in the city on Tuesday.
As a precautionary measure against the dreaded virus, most Mumbaikars toned down the revelry. Located at road number 4, Malad (East), residents of Navjivan housing society have been celebrating Holi for the last twenty years. However, they though the better of it this time around. "We did not celebrate Holi this year as a precautionary measure. In our society, there are a number of residents who recently came back from foreign trips. Thus, for the sake of collective good, we called it off,” said Samuel Rebello, general secretary of the society.
Every year, this housing society hosts a two-day event that includes Holika Dahan and Rang Panchami. Following the Rang Panchami celebrations, a grand feast is held for the members of the society.
Similarly, Goregaon's Sairam society also called off the festivities this year, according to secretary of the building, Ramakant Shetty. Every year, the society holds a holi party and feast followed by a cultural programme in the evening. This year, however, the Holi party and feast got cancelled but the cultural programme was on. “BMC officials approached us and requested to keep the celebrations low profile as many outsiders also come to our society to play Holi," said Shetty.
