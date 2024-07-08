Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Several Calls Made To Accused By His Father After Incident, Says Police

Mihir Shah, Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's Son |

Mumbai: Worli Police on Monday said that Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir Shah, accused in the hit-and-run case in which a woman died, had made several calls to the 24-year-old after the accident.

Police also said that prior to the incident, Mihir had visited a pub in Juhu with his friends to party and that statements of three of friends who were present with him before the incident have been taken.

The Mumbai Police has formed 14 teams to arrest Mihir Shah who has been missing since he the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli. A lookout notice has been issued for Mihir, who is absconding.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed alarm at the "rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra."

He said that the powerful and influential attempt to misuse their status to manipulate the system and such abuse of power will not be tolerated by his government today said the guilty will not be spared.

He said the guilty will not be spared and directed the police to take action.

I am deeply alarmed by the rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra. It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my Government.



The lives of ordinary citizens are… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) July 8, 2024

"No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the State. I have zero tolerance for injustice," Shinde said in a post on X.

On July 7, Mihir's father Rajesh Shah and another person Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat were arrested for not cooperating with the police.

45-Yr-Old Woman Killed In Crash

The 45-year-old woman who was killed in the July 7 incident has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Worli Koliwada.

She was riding pillion on the scooter driven by her husband, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital for the injuries he sustained during the incident, police said.

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a bike. The woman died in the incident and the other person was injured. The incident took place at 5:30 am when the couple riding a bike were passing in front of the Atria Mall in Worli," a statement from the Mumbai Police detailing the incident read.

The police said that after the incident "the driver fled the spot with his car."

"The accident happened when the couple from the fishing community was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during the treatment," police said.

The police also said that the luxury car belonged to the leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar.

The incident in Worli follows less than two months after the Pune case in which A Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed into a motorbike resulting in the deaths of two software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19.