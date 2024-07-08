Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Lookout Notice Issued Against Mihir Shah, Shiv Sena Leader's Son Accused Of Crash |

Mumbai: In the latest development to the Worli hit & run case, Mumbai Police, on Monday, issued a lookout notice for Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Worli hit-and-run case that occurred on Sunday. The incident involved a BMW car that struck a bike, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Worli Koliwada, and injuring her husband, who is currently undergoing treatment. Mihir Shah has been absconding since the incident, leading the police to form six teams to apprehend him.

2 Arrests Made In The Case

In connection with the case, police have arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat and Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir Shah. Both were taken to Worli Police Station after their medical examinations and will be presented in court on Monday. The arrests were made due to their lack of cooperation with the investigation and under other relevant sections.

#UPDATE | Mumbai | Worli hit and run case: Worli Police have arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat who was present inside the car and the father of the person, Rajesh Shah. Mihir Shah is absconding, 6 Police teams have been formed to find him: Worli Police



Visuals of the accused being… https://t.co/8G1VVeKzEk pic.twitter.com/NtDxSDYvV7 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

Details On The Accident

The incident took place early on Sunday morning when the couple was riding their bike past Atria Mall in Worli. The collision with the BMW led to severe injuries, resulting in Kaveri Nakhwa's death. The car was later confiscated from the Bandra area of Mumbai. According to the police, the luxury car belonged to Rajesh Shah, Shiv Sena leader from Palghar and Mihir Shah was in the vehicle along with the driver at the time of the accident.

Mumbai: A hit-and-run incident occurred in Worli, where a car struck a fisherman and his wife who were riding a bike near Atria Mall. The wife tragically passed away from her injuries while the driver fled the scene. The police are actively investigating the case. pic.twitter.com/x3wJBPqpD4 — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2024

Eknath Shinde Assures Action Against Those Responsible

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the hit-and-run. He emphasized the state's commitment to legal action without bias, stating, "Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them...We treat everyone equally. Whatever happens will be legal."

Mumbai: "The hit-and-run incident in Mumbai is tragic. Authorities have assured that they will investigate the case thoroughly and ensure equal treatment under the law for all involved. Legal action will be pursued with full force against the perpetrator, reflecting equality… pic.twitter.com/dCt7vhSFTX — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2024

Aaditya Thackeray Visits Worli Police Station

Aaditya Thackeray also commented on the incident via his official X handle, expressing his concern and urging swift action from the police. He visited the Worli Police Station and met with senior officers involved in the investigation.

Visited the Worli Police Station today and met with senior police officers investigating into the hit and run case that occurred in Worli today.



I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch… pic.twitter.com/LjiWyoRx3M — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 7, 2024

Thackeray emphasized the importance of justice being served without political interference, stating, "I will not go into the political leanings of Shah, the accused of the hit-and-run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime." He also mentioned that he and MLC Sunil Shinde had met the victim’s husband and assured him of their commitment to seeking justice.