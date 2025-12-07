Mumbai High Tide Alert: Waves Expected To Rise At 4.15 Metres On Sunday Afternoon, BMC Tells Citizens To Avoid Going To The Beach

Mumbai High Tide Alert | File

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cautioned Mumbaikars and issued a high tide alert on Sunday, December 7. In its advisory, the civic body has stated that the high tide is expected to reach 4.15 metres in the afternoon at 1.10 pm.

The civic body has hence urged residents to avoid visiting beaches during the high tide period and refrain from forwarding or believing any unverified rumours circulating on social media. Taking to its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), it wrote, "Avoid going to the seashore during high tide. Follow the instructions given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the police administration."

This comes as the BMC had earlier issued alerts for the period between December 4 and 7, during which high tides above four metres are anticipated. Officials emphasised that citizens should remain vigilant, avoid venturing into the sea, and follow safety advisories from lifeguards and local authorities.

Mumbai Weather Today

Despite the high tide warning, Mumbai’s weather remains stable. According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai is set to witness mainly clear sky in the city and suburbs with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius.

LOCAL FORECAST FOR MUMBAI CITY & NEIGHBORHOOD:

For 24 hours:

Mainly clear sky in city and suburbs.

Maximum & Minimum temperatures likely to be around 33 deg. C. and 21 deg. C. pic.twitter.com/itEdv99Sh8 — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) December 6, 2025

Speaking of overall Maharashtra, the weather bureau stated that the maximum temperatures are expected to remain stable with no major change over the next 4–5 days. However, the minimum temperature is likely to drop gradually by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next 3–4 days.

Mumbai Air Pollution News

Mumbai’s air quality dropped to the 'poor' category on Sunday morning, even as the city witnessed clear, sunny weather with smog. As per aqi.in, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 194, placing it within the poor range. Several areas in Mumbai turned into pollution hotspots. The Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the highest AQI at 303, placing it in the ‘severe’ category.



