Mumbai Weather Update: City Chokes Under Poor Air Quality As Temperature Stays Around 25°C; Wadala Records ‘Severe’ AQI Above 300

Mumbai weather update | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s air quality dropped to the 'poor' category on Sunday morning, even as the city witnessed clear, sunny weather with smog, according to real-time air quality monitoring data updated at 8.30 am. As per aqi.in, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 194, placing it within the poor range.

High PM2.5 and PM10 Levels Trigger Health Concerns Across Mumbai

According to aqi.in website, data showed PM2.5 levels at 90 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 levels at 116 micrograms. Elevated particulate matter is known to penetrate deep into the lungs, posing serious health risks, especially to children, the elderly and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Other pollutants, including carbon monoxide at 254 parts per billion, nitrogen dioxide at 17 ppb, ozone at 12 ppb and sulphur dioxide at 6 ppb, remained within controlled limits. However, high particulate matter alone is sufficient to cause breathing discomfort and eye irritation.

The spike in pollution comes amid Mumbai’s ongoing construction boom. Dust from private real estate projects and large-scale government works, metro corridors, bridges and road-widening projects continues to fuel high concentrations of suspended particulate matter. As infrastructure deadlines accelerate, so has the struggle to keep the city’s air breathable.

Check AQI Level in Your Area

Several areas in Mumbai turned into pollution hotspots. The Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the highest AQI at 303, placing it in the ‘severe’ category.

Deonar reported an AQI of 253, falling under the ‘unhealthy’ range, consistent with its ongoing industrial emissions. Key business zones like BKC (243) and coastal locations such as Colaba (237) also remained close to unhealthy levels due to heavy traffic, commercial activity and coastal humidity that traps pollutants. Mazgaon too reported unhealthy air with an AQI of 223.

According to aqi.in, in the suburbs, Charkop showed moderately better air with an AQI of 87. Malad West (133), Kandivali (130) and Borivali (130) all fell under the ‘poor’ category. Andheri East’s Chakala reported 197, while Vile Parle West stood at 187. In the eastern suburbs, Mulund recorded an AQI of 147, and Powai reported 130.

Health Advisory for Residents

Doctors advised residents to avoid spending too much time outdoors, especially during the early morning and late evening when pollution levels are usually higher. Anyone experiencing coughing, throat irritation or difficulty breathing should seek medical help right away. Wearing masks, using air purifiers at home and staying well-hydrated can also reduce the impact of poor air quality.

Basic respiratory care can help prevent congestion and ease breathing. Herbal options such as ginger tea, tulsi tea or turmeric milk may support respiratory health. Ayurvedic herbs like neem, tulsi, ginger, mulethi, yashtimadhu, pippali, turmeric, garlic, triphala and thyme in meals, drinks or homemade kadhas help to strengthen the body against winter pollution.

