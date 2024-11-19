Mumbai: High Drama As BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Gheraoed By Rival Candidate Alleging Cash For Votes In Virar; VIDEO

Screengran from the video | FPJ

Mumbai: A day before the polling for the Maharashtra assembly elections, a high voltage drama took place in Virar as the BVA and BJP activists clashed in the presence of BJP leader Vinod Tawde. BJP's General Secretary Tawde has been accused by the rival BVA for distributing cash for votes.

The video of the ruckus has between the BJP and BVA workers have surfaced on the internet.

BVA leaders have alleged that Vinod Tawde was distributing Rs 5 crore to BJP workers in the meeting. The leaders claim that the police have recovered a diary with notings of money distribution.

