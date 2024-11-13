 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Amid Frisking Row, Video Shows CM Eknath Shinde's Bags Checked In Palghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Amid Frisking Row, Video Shows CM Eknath Shinde's Bags Checked In Palghar

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Amid Frisking Row, Video Shows CM Eknath Shinde's Bags Checked In Palghar

The video of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's bags checked in his chopper on Wednesday was shared by news agency ANI. Interestingly, video of Shinde's bags checked comes on the same day when the bags of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were checked.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
The video of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's bags checked in his chopper surfaced on Wednesday (November 13) | X | ANI

Amid row kickstarted by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray over his bags checked by election commission officials on two consecutive days, a video surfaced on Wednesday (November 13) showing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's bags checked in Palghar. However, unlike Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde appeared unfazed by his bags checked by the EC officials.

The video of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's bags checked in his chopper on Wednesday was shared by news agency ANI. Interestingly, video of Shinde's bags checked comes on the same day when the bags of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were checked.

The video shows a bag of clothes in the chopper used by CM Eknath Shinde besides the bevarages kept inside. A couple of backpacks also appeared which were checked by the EC officials.

The whole row over checking of bags erupted after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray objected to officials frisking his bags in Yavatmal and Latur on two consecutive days.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CET 2025: Syllabus Announced For MBA, MCA, and Other Courses; Check Details Here
Maharashtra CET 2025: Syllabus Announced For MBA, MCA, and Other Courses; Check Details Here
11-Hour Work-Life A Day Sparks Debate On Social Media, Netizens Slam It For 'Exploiting Workers'
11-Hour Work-Life A Day Sparks Debate On Social Media, Netizens Slam It For 'Exploiting Workers'
Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As Sonia: 'She Dared & Did It'
Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As Sonia: 'She Dared & Did It'
Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's Attendance
Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's Attendance

Uddhav had questioned the officials over the checking of his bags and asked the EC staff if bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were checked.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Bags Checked For 2nd Time In...
article-image

Just a day after Uddhav's bags were checked for the second day in a row, videos of Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar 'willingly' getting thier bags checked surfaced on Wednesday (November 13). Finally, CM Shinde also met with the protocol with relative ease and nonchalance.

The ruling Mahayuti leaders happily let their bags getting checked by EC officials, which the poll body is entitled to, as it also let them make a statement against Uddhav Thackeray without doing much.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Amid Frisking Row, Video Shows CM Eknath Shinde's Bags Checked In...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Amid Frisking Row, Video Shows CM Eknath Shinde's Bags Checked In...

Worli, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Looks To Defend Turf Against Milind...

Worli, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Looks To Defend Turf Against Milind...

Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted: Rare Snakes, Reptiles, Caged Orangutan Rescued From Dombivli...

Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted: Rare Snakes, Reptiles, Caged Orangutan Rescued From Dombivli...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Yogi Adityanath Should Keep His Politics In UP Only,' Says...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Yogi Adityanath Should Keep His Politics In UP Only,' Says...

Daughters Have No Inheritance Rights In Father's Property If He Died Before 1956: Bombay HC

Daughters Have No Inheritance Rights In Father's Property If He Died Before 1956: Bombay HC