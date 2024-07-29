Mumbai: High Court Asks BMC To Build Toilets Outside Bandra East Station

Bandra Railway station | File Photo

The Bombay High Court has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in cooperation with the Railway authorities and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to take prompt and adequate steps for the construction of toilets outside the Bandra East Railway Station.

“The railway authorities as also the authorities of MMRDA are also expected to extend their fullest cooperation to the authorities of the Corporation,” a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said.

The HC, was hearing a PIL filed by KPP Nair seeking direction to the authorities for construction of toilets outside the station for commuters. Nair’s advocate submitted that toilets were in existence outside the Bandra East Railway Station before, but they were demolished following the construction of a dispensary. He highlighted that the demolition has caused significant inconvenience to commuters.

Nair said that he had made a representation to the municipal commissioner via email, which was processed, but no steps were taken to provide the necessary toilet facilities.

BMC counsel informed the bench that the civic body would consider Nair’s representation. It also informed that the land in question was owned by the Railways and the MMRDA.

While disposing of Nair’s plea, the HC directed the authorities to take prompt steps to provide toilet facilities outside Bandra East Railway Station.

“We dispose of the petition with a direction to the appropriate authority in municipal corporation to take adequate and prompt steps to provide the facility of toilets at Bandra East railway station in cooperation with railway and MMRDA,” the order reads.

The bench also observed that the Railways and the MMRDA shall also provide full cooperation for the construction of the toilets.

“The railway and MMRDA are expected to extend the fullest cooperation to the corporation. We further provide that if the cooperation of any non-governmental organization is felt needed, the same can also be taken so that the facility of toilet is provided and commuters grievance is redressed," the order read. .