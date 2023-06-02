Mumbai News: Bandra railway station gets public art to highlight plastic pollution

Bandra Railway station | File Photo

Mumbai: In a joint effort to raise awareness about the need to combat plastic pollution and promote environmental consciousness, the Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) and non-governmental organisation Bhamla Foundation have installed a public art piece at Bandra railway station.

The 11ft tall art piece with a 4X4ft base is a tap with plastic flowing out of it. Installed at midnight, it will be officially unveiled at 11.30am today. Divisional railway manager Neeraj Verma will be present at the event with other senior railway officials. The idea is a brainchild of Bhamla Foundation’s CEO Meraj Husain and costs next to nothing as it has been crafted out of recycled waste.

This initiative comes ahead of World Environment Day on June 5. The installation, centred on the theme of reducing microplastic pollution, aims to convey a powerful message advocating the importance of saying no to non-biodegradable waste. The project was conceptualised to engage and inspire the public, encouraging them to play an active role in preserving the environment.

The Bhamla Foundation is committed to bringing attention to environmental issues and working with the United Nations Environment Programme and the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, as per its statement.

“Through this installation, the partners hope to foster a collective commitment to tackle the issue of plastic pollution and raise awareness about its detrimental impact on the ecosystem,” said an official of WR.

He said the initiative signifies proactive steps taken by WR in making a positive change and promoting sustainable practices. By integrating art into public spaces, they seek to create an environment that encourages dialogue and reflection on critical environmental issues