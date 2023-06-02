World Environment Day 2023: 5 hand-picked eco-friendly plants to give your home a refreshing touch

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Fostering a sustainable lifestyle in home is very important. And while we want to add a vintage or a modern touch to our home with expensive interiors, little plants can bring a new energy in the house. Here are five plants that you can add to your home to bring positivity
Jade Plant in Sea House Planter: Caring for a jade plant can bring joy and a sense of fulfillment into your home. Watching it grow and thrive can boost mood and overall emotional well-being. Jade plant also contributes to improving indoor air quality by removing toxins and releasing oxygen Price: Rs 649
Aglaonema in Pink Ceramic Pot: The Aglaonema plant is known for its air-purifying qualities, helping to remove toxins and improve indoor air quality. With its ornamental white dotted leaves, it adds a touch of elegance to any space. Planted in a stylish pink ceramic pot, this plant is a cute addition to your girl's room Price: Rs 2,349
Pink Syngonium in Bombay Sapphire Bottle: A perfect Feng Shui plant the syngonium is a popular choice for boosting humidity purifying air and promoting a calm environment. Its lush pink foliage makes it a visually appealing addition to any room. Price: Rs 899
Spider Plant in Pink Pot: The spider plants is considered among the easiest air-purifying plants to grow. It is effective in removing harmful chemicals from the air such as carbon monoxide, xylene and toluene. The spider plant decreases the risk of severe air borne diseases such as cold, cough, soar throat, and flu like symptoms. Price: Rs 699
Money Plant in Colourful Rajwada Printed Pot: Besides removing airborne pollutants from indoor air money plants act as anti-radiators minimising radiation level emitted by electronic devices like computers, mobile phones and laptops. Price: Rs 649 You can buy these plants from FNP online
