Mumbai: 'Helpful' crook dupes school teacher of ₹40,000 at Mira Road ATM

Navi Mumbai: Nerul woman loses Rs 20,000 in ATM card swap fraud | File Photo

A 39-year-old woman working as a teacher with a reputed pre-school was duped of ₹40,000 by an unidentified man under the guise of alerting her about the misuse of her debit card at an Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in Mira Road.

The fraud was reported from the ATM kiosk of a reputed private sector bank in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road on Wednesday evening.

In her complaint to the police, the teacher stated, after successfully withdrawing ₹8000, an unidentified youth aged around 20-22 years informed her that she had failed to cancel her transaction and asked her to re-insert the card and complete the process to avoid any type of misuse.

Complaint filed at Naya Nagar Police station

Taking it as a gesture of help, the complainant reinserted the card and left the kiosk. Minutes later her husband received two text messages from the bank alerting about withdrawal transactions of ₹8,000 and ₹40,000.

Realising she was cheated, the teacher immediately registered a complaint with the Naya Nagar police station. An offence under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified ATM crook. Further investigations were on.

Read Also Thane: 3 people dupe man in Kalyan on pretext of depositing money in ATM

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)