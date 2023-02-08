Navi Mumbai: Nerul woman loses Rs 20,000 in ATM card swap fraud | File Photo

A 45-year-old woman from Nerul lost Rs 20,000 in ATM card swap fraud while generating a new PIN number for the card at a bank branch in Nerul.

The accused on the pretext of helping the woman swapped her ATM card with another one and later withdrew money.

The complainant had forgotten the pin number of her SBI Bank ATM card. She visited the nearest ATM to generate a new PIN. Since she was not able to generate a PIN, a man who was outside the ATM kiosk approached her to offer help.

How the crime unfolded

While keeping the woman busy with different subjects, he tactfully managed to take the OTP from her mobile and generated a new PIN. After sharing the PIN with the woman, he gave her another ATM card and left the ATM kiosk.

Later, he allegedly withdrew Rs 20,000 by using the woman's ATM card. The woman then received a message on her mobile regarding the withdrawal of cash. On checking her ATM card she realized that the man swapped her ATM card with another one. She approached the Nerul police and registered a complaint.

