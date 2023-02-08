Navi Mumbai: Alphonso mango supply crosses 100 boxes a day in APMC Vashi

Alphonso mango supply crosses 100 boxes a day in APMC Vashi | Amit Srivastava

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi continues to receive a good supply of Alphonso mangoes.

On Tuesday, the market received as many as 125 boxes of Devgad and Raigad Alphonso. Last week, the market received around 40 boxes of Ratnagiri Alphonso.

Prices to fall by March

According to traders at APMC’s Fruits Market, a single box of mangoes is being sold between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 depending upon size and quantity.

One box contains from 4 dozen to 8 dozen mangoes. The supply of mangoes will increase in March and the prices will also come down sharply.

Delay in arrival of Devgad variety

Traders informed that there has been a delay in the arrival of Devgad hapus due to an extended monsoon last year.

Despite all odds, farmers as well as traders are positive the supply will increase in March. Sanjay Pansare, director of APMC fruit market said, “Over 100 more boxes are entering the market. There is a rise in the arrival of mangoes. The full-fledged season starts in the month of March. Almost one lakh boxes are received by March”.