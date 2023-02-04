Thane: 3 people dupe man in Kalyan on pretext of depositing money in ATM | File Photo

Thane: Three persons cheated a man of Rs 25,000 in Kalyan on the pretext of depositing money in an ATM. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera of the ATM at Katemanavali area in Kalyan (East).

The victim, Khemraj Nandanwar, on Wednesday went to deposit money at the ATM in Kalyan. He did not know the procedure to do the same and asked for help from three persons who came to the ATM at the same time. The three people on the pretext of depositing money cheated Nandanwar and fled from the spot. Later when Khemraj received the receipt from the bank he realised that he had been cheated.

Mahendra Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Kolsewadi police station said, "After the complaint from Khemraj Nandanwar we have registered a complaint against three unknown persons. The complainant Nandanwar had gone to deposit the money in a bank ATM in Katemanavali area in Kalyan (East). However, he did not know about depositing money and took the help of three unknown persons. All the three accused instead of helping Nandanwar, cheated him of Rs 25,000. We are investigating the case. The incident has been caught on CCTV camera and with the help of it we will be able to nab the accused soon."

