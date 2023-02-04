Thane: Electric two-wheeler catches fire on Eastern Express Highway; visuals surface

Electric two-wheeler catches fire on Eastern Express Highway | FPJ

Thane: An electric two-wheeler caught fire on the Eastern Express Highway on Saturday at around 8:40 am.

As per the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officials, no one was injured in the incident.

Bike caught fire suddenly

Thane RDMC chief Avinash Sawant while speaking about the incident said, "We received information at the regional disaster management cell room at around 8:40 am on Saturday regarding a fire in an EVTRICK two-wheeler vehicle. The electric bike belongs to one Tirupati Patta. Tirupati was riding the bike and a pillion rider was with him. He was travelling from Kalher in Bhiwandi to Louiswadi in Thane and suddenly his bike caught fire. Soon after receiving the information, our team reached the spot along with fire brigade personnel with one fire vehicle and one rescue vehicle. The two persons travelling on the bike remained unhurt in the incident."

Fire extinguished

Sawant further added, "The fire was extinguished at 9:15 am with the help of disaster management staff and fire brigade personnel, and the situation has been totally bought under control."

