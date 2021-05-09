Mumbai: Help pours in for newborn girl abandoned in Sion; multiple requests for adoption received

On Friday, a newborn girl was found abandoned at 146B, Jain housing society in Sion. Soon after the police were informed, the baby was rushed to the Lokmanya Tilak hospital in Sion.

A local social worker, Chirag Shah, alerted the police who registered an offence against an unknown person for abandoning their baby. The baby has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital for precaution and is healthy.

Shah, who runs the Sion Welfare Forum and Wadala Citizen Forum, informed that around 2 PM, his friend and a resident of the Jain society, alerted him about the baby. They then alerted the police and checked out CCTV footage which showed them that a lady left the little girl behind.

The baby's diaper indicated that it was born at the Sion Hospital. The police has reached out to the parents of all the babies delivered at Sion Hospital around a week ago. One set of parents, however, are untraceable. The police are currently tracing their location.

The baby's image has also been shared to the neighbouring police stations in order to find out the parents as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, many have come forward to help the baby and her parents.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Shah said, "I got 3 calls and 7 messages. People want to adopt the baby. People are reaching out on Twitter."

"The lady could have left the baby in a dustbin or whatever. But her intention seems like she wanted someone to see the baby and take it in... If the parents have some financial issue, we can help, but they should come forward," Shah added.

When asked how he feels about the situation, Shah said, "I really feel sad for the baby. I mean there are no words. In fact, my wife was asking what is the mistake of the baby? She has done nothing wrong. Why should suffer unnecessarily in her life?"

Meanwhile, an investigation in currently underway.