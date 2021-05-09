Mumbai sees gradual decline in COVID-19 numbers; check out total cases, deaths, tests in last 15 days

Although the COVID-19 cases continue to see a surge in Maharashtra, its capital city Mumbai has seen a downward trend in cases ever since the lockdown like curbs had been imposed. On May 9, the city reported lowest daily spike with just 2,403 cases in a day. The lockdown imposed by the Uddhav Thackeray led government has helped to curb the spread of virus in the city.

As per a data released by the municipal corporation of the last 15 days, i.e. from April 24 till May 9, the city has seen a depletion in the positive cases. On April 24, 5,888 cases were registered which is highest in the 15 days. Going by the data, the range of cases between 5000 to 4000 was from April 24 to April 29, later the range dropped between 3900 and 2000 which has remained conisitent till date.

Notably, 43,525 tests were conducted on 30th April which is the highest single day testing count during the 15 days, followed by 40,298 and 39,584 tests on April 25 and 24 respectively. While lowest tests were conducted on May 3 with a count of just 23,542 samples. Besides, May 1 registered highest single day deaths with 90 fatalities. Lowest deatsh were recorded on April 27 with just 59 fatality count.

In the last 15 days, so far, 54,366 have tested positive for the virus in Mumbai.