Mumbai: Heavy Rain Lashes Out In Parts Of City; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Next 5 Days

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Maharashtra on July 20, 2024, recording significant rainfall across various districts from 08:30 AM to 05:30 PM. The heavy downpour has been observed in multiple locations, with Mumbai witnessing particularly intense rainfall. According to the data provided by the meteorological department, Santacruz in Mumbai recorded the highest rainfall of 52.3 mm, while Colaba received 20.6 mm of rain during this period. City is expected to experience moderate rains for next 5 days with IMD issuing yellow alert for Mumbai.

Other areas in Mumbai also experienced substantial rainfall, with Byculla reporting 56.5 mm, Mahalaxmi 24.5 mm, Matunga 47.5 mm, and Sion 41.5 mm. Suburban areas were not spared either, as Vikhroli recorded 32.5 mm, Ram Mandir 41 mm, and Dahisar 18.5 mm. The highest rainfall in the Mumbai suburban area was recorded at the Tata Power Chembur station with 40.5 mm.

Significant rainfall was also observed in other districts across Maharashtra. In Thane, TBIA recorded 29 mm, and Mira Road saw 30 mm of rainfall. In Raigad, Matheran received 45 mm, and Karjat saw 38 mm. Dahanu in Palghar experienced 49.8 mm of rain, while Ratnagiri and Harnai in Ratnagiri district recorded 29.2 mm and 17.4 mm respectively.

Some areas saw particularly high rainfall, such as Mahabaleshwar in Satara, which received 51.9 mm, and INS Shivaji Lonavala in Pune, which recorded 34 mm. Notably, in Ratnagiri district, Dapoli received a significant 82 mm of rainfall, the highest recorded in the region.

The heavy rains have raised concerns about flooding and waterlogging in several areas. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has been on high alert, responding to incidents of tree falls, short circuits, and structural collapses. There have been 19 reported cases of tree branches falling, with six incidents in the city, five in the eastern suburbs, and eight in the western suburbs. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from these incidents.