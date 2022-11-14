Mumbai: HC to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Nov 24 | PTI Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will hear on November 24 the bail plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Monday, the plea was mentioned before a single-judge bench of Justice SK Shinde who posted it for hearing on November 24. On Friday, Justice Bharati H Dangre recused herself from hearing the plea.

Special court had rejected the bail plea

As per new assignments starting November 21, a bench of Justice MS Karnik will hear the bail plea.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its response to the bail plea, had told the high court that the grant of bail in the ED case cannot be grounds for release on bail in a corruption case filed by it.

Last month, Deshmukh approached the Bombay High Court seeking regular bail in the CBI case after the special court rejected his bail application.