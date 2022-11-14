Mumbai: HC dismisses PIL seeking probe against Uddhav Thackeray in Anil Deshmukh’s corruption case | File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe into extortion allegations against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the existing CBI case against former home minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case.

Calling it “publicity interest litigation” and “politically motivated” litigation, without any element of public interest, a division bench of Justices SV Gangapurwala and SG Dige also dismissed two other PILs by petitioner activist Hemant Patil.

Patil’s advocate RN Kachave contended that Thackeray and Deshmukh had indulged in extortion of the public, particularly businessmen. The petition also sought an investigation against dismissed cop Sachin Vaze.

The advocate pointed out that pursuant to HC order in April last year, an enquiry was initiated against Deshmukh and Vaze which ultimately led to a FIR against the two.

However, judges were not convinced under which provision such directions could be issued. Hence the PIL was dismissed.

The other PIL had sought an independent enquiry into the alleged misappropriation of figures of patients in the COVID centres managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the pandemic. The plea had sought inquiry against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his associates Pravin Raut, Sujit Parkar, etc for their alleged involvement in the scam.

“We do not find any details in the allegations, no documents. We cannot direct a roving and fishing inquiry. No further orders can be passed. PILs are disposed off,” said the bench while dismissing the second PIL.

The third PIL was filed by Patil seeking an investigation against a local Nationalist Congress Party for statements made to media. He contended that the statements could allegedly have led to disharmony in public. The HC dismissed that PIL too.