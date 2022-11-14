Navi Mumbai: Mahesh Kotiwale efforts bring open gym in Turbhe's Indira Nagar

Admin

Turbhe: An open gym was inaugurated by Thane MP Rajan Vichare last week at Indiranagar Shantabai Sutar Udyan in Turbhe ward. The open gym was developed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Mahesh Kotiwale, City deputy chief of Shiv Sena (Udhhav) said that his consistent following with the civic body brought the result.

While people from well-to-do families use the private gym for their health, citizens living in slums or villages could not afford it. Similarly, there were no gymnasiums in Turbhe MIDC.

“The residents of the slums had to pay money to go to gymnasiums to maintain their health. We have been following up with NMMC for one year. Finally, Turbhe ward worked on it and locals got an open gym,” said Kotiwale. The gym was already started on September 2022, 7 and a formal inauguration was done on September 12.

During the opening ceremony, apart from MP Rajan Vichare, Thane District chief coordinator Madhukar Deshmukh and District Chief Vitthal More were present.

“Elderly citizens, women, youths and children of the slum area can maintain good health by taking advantage of this open exercise school without paying any kind of fee. Due to the follow-up of Mahesh Kotiwale, an open exercise school has been made available to the residents of Turbhe slum area by the citizens of the ward, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation,” said More.