Navi Mumbai: Over 4200 cases settled in Lok Adalat in Belapur

Of the total cases heard during the Lok Adalat, the highest number of cases of check bounces.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Picture for Representation | FP Photo
Belapur: A total of Rs 4.11 crores was collected during the Lok Adalat organised by CBD Belapur court on Saturday by disposing of 4249 pending cases. Of the total cases heard during the Lok Adalat, the highest number of cases of check bounces.

As of now, around 33,000 cases are pending in civil and criminal courts at Belapur. Lok Adalat was organized on Saturday as per government directives to settle more of those cases.

Accordingly, 14 panels were formed under the guidance of Chief Justice Archana Mujumdar, while 58 staff were appointed for the process. For this, the cooperation of the lawyers of Navi Mumbai Court War Association was also taken.

A total of 7,918 cases were placed before the court for admission. Out of 7,918 cases, a total of 4,249 cases were settled. Out of which 28 cases were settled before they were filed.

The highest amount compromised is in check bounce cases and Rs 3.61 crores was collected.   

