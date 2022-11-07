Navi Mumbai: Thief runs off with jewellery, cash worth Rs 80k in Belapur; cops file case | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The CBD Belapur police have booked an unidentified person for breaking in and stealing jewellery, cash and other items worth Rs 80,000. The theft happened on November 4, Friday, when no one was present in the house.

According to the police, the complainant and owner, Tejpal Singh (26) was on night duty and his father, a truck driver, was out of town when the theft was committed.

“The complainant had joined the work around four days ago and he used to leave for office around 7 pm and return around 5 am,” said a police official from CBD Belapur police station.

On Saturday morning, when he came back home from work, he found the lock of the door was broken and Rs 1000 cash, gold jewellery and three watches were missing from the home.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person under sections 380, 454 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code and police started the investigation.