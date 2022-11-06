e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO earns over 3 crores from fancy registration number

The Deputy RTO informed that the revenue generated from such numbers is double compared to 2021.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
A car with fancy number plate. | Video Screengrab
Vashi: The Deputy Regional Transport office (RTO), Vashi earned a revenue of Rs 3.47 crores by selling or auctioning fancy or attractive registration numbers in the first seven months of the financial year. Dy RTO said that the revenue generated from such numbers is double compared to 2021.

This year, the market is better than previous year, and a large number of new vehicles were registered. As last year there were Covid restrictions and even market conditions were not encouraging.

As per data shared by Dy RTO April 2021 to October 2021, 234 people opted for fancy/VIP numbers and the RTO had earned Rs 1.93 crore. However, this year there has been a significant increase in the number of people opting for attractive numbers during the same period as the transport authority earned 3.47 crores.

