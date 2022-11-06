Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO earns over 3 crores from fancy registration number

A car with fancy number plate. | Video Screengrab

Vashi: The Deputy Regional Transport office (RTO), Vashi earned a revenue of Rs 3.47 crores by selling or auctioning fancy or attractive registration numbers in the first seven months of the financial year. Dy RTO said that the revenue generated from such numbers is double compared to 2021.

This year, the market is better than previous year, and a large number of new vehicles were registered. As last year there were Covid restrictions and even market conditions were not encouraging.

As per data shared by Dy RTO April 2021 to October 2021, 234 people opted for fancy/VIP numbers and the RTO had earned Rs 1.93 crore. However, this year there has been a significant increase in the number of people opting for attractive numbers during the same period as the transport authority earned 3.47 crores.

"If anyone wants an attractive number for this series, they can apply between 10 and 4 pm at the RTO office,” said an official from Panvel RTO. However, for special registration numbers like 1, 11, 111, 9999, or similar numbers, motorists have to pay a premium.

“All the available attractive numbers are displayed at the TV screen at the RTO and one can apply after checking the availability,” said the official. In case, there is more than one person seeking the same number, the RTO will hold a lottery.