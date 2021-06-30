Mumbai: HC raises concern over filth discharged by sea on Maharashtra coast during monsoon

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday raised concerns over filth thrown back by the sea on Maharashtra's coast during the present monsoon season and after cyclone Tauktae last month, saying waste disposal into the sea not only poses a problem for the coastline, but also to marine life.

"We are conscious that the state government is under pressure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this problem is also quite serious," a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said.

The court said it had come across several media reports showing filth and trash thrown back by the sea on shore, especially after the cyclone Tauktae last month.

"The reports paint a very sorry picture with regard to cleaning of the coastline. Over and above the problem caused to the coastline, there is also a danger to marine life due to disposal of filth in the sea," the court said.

The bench said this problem is being faced across the state's coastline, including the Marine Drive in Mumbai.

The court said it proposed to initiate a suo motu (on its own) petition on this issue.

State Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni sought time to go through the reports.

The bench, while posting the matter for further hearing on July 2, said it was aware the state administration was under pressure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but this problem (coastline) is also "quite serious".

"The reason why we do not want to defer this issue is because it is happening now during the monsoon," the court said.