Photos: Zilla Parishad school revamped; walls, corridors serve as learning tools in Maharashtra's Latur

Zilla Parishad school revamped in Latur
A Zilla Parishad primary school here in Maharashtra's Latur district has revamped its building to use its walls, floors and other spaces as tools of learning with an aim to make education more fun and interesting for students.

Mathematical concepts, alphabets and pictures from various subjects have been painted in bright colours on walls, floors, corridors, staircases, doors and windows of the school, located at Talegaon village in Deoni tehsil, as part of the government's 'Building as Learning Aid' (BaLA) project, block development officer Manoj Raut said on Wednesday.

"This innovative technique makes learning more interesting for students. All teachers and other staff are working to make the school an ideal institution and to provide a better learning environment to students," he said.

The official said they plan to revamp 40 Zilla Parishad schools in Deoni tehsil under the BaLA project, he added

The school aims to make education more fun and interesting for students
Walls, corridors serve as learning tools
Grammar being taught through wall paintings
Inside of a classroom
Three dimensional painting of a giraffe
Different measurements explained through wall painting
Different moods painted on door
Mathematical concepts being taught in an innovative manner
Different Professions painted on school wall
