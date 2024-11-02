Mumbai: Hathway Owner, 2 Others Booked For Alleged Abetment In 22-Year-Old Man's Suicide In Malad East

Mumbai: FIR filed against Hathway owner and two others for allegedly abetting the suicide of 22-year-old Chandrashekumar Tiwari in Malad East | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Kurar police have registered an FIR against the owner and manager of Hathway Saistar Cable, along with a Tata employee, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 22-year-old man who was found hanged in Malad East.

However, the police did not immediately confirm why was the victim being threatened and their past connection. “The investigation is underway to more in the case,” said a police officer.

The accused – Sadanand Kadam (firm owner), Paresh Shetty (manager), and Deepak Vishwakarma (Tata employee) – are implicated in the death of Chandrashekumar Tiwari.

Tiwari reportedly hanged himself from an iron hook in his ceiling. His brother later filed a complaint, prompting the police to register a case against the three on November 1.

According to the FIR, Tiwari, who lived in Shivaji Nagar, Malad East, with his mother and elder brother, had recently switched jobs from Tata Play to Airtel as a senior sales executive. Following his departure, Kadam, Shetty, and Vishwakarma allegedly threatened him, saying they would prevent him from working anywhere in Mumbai over an unresolved dispute.

Tiwari’s mother and brother left for their native place in Uttar Pradesh on October 22, leaving him alone in Mumbai. On October 30, his brother Pawan tried reaching him by phone but received no response. Pawan then asked their maternal uncle, Santosh Shukla, to check on him.

Shukla and his son arrived at Tiwari’s residence and, after receiving no response, forced the door open with neighbours’ help. They found Tiwari hanging and rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2pm.

The family later discovered a video Tiwari posted on Instagram around 11am on October 30, where he named all three accused and explained he felt threatened by Vishwakarma, who allegedly said he would block Tiwari from working anywhere in Mumbai. Tiwari thanked his friends, apologised to his family, and described feeling unable to continue due to years of distress.

Following the complaint, the police filed an FIR under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 3(5) (collective criminal responsibility), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.