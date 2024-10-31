Thane: 45-Year-Old House Help Commits Suicide After Jumping From 22nd Floor; Family Alleges Housing Society Negligence

Disksha Dhuldhule, a 45-year-old house help, tragically committed suicide after jumping from the 22nd floor of a Hiranandani Estate building in Thane | Representative Image

Thane: A 45-year-old house help died by jumping from the 22nd floor of a high-rise building at the Hiranandani Estate in Thane on Thursday at 10am.

The victim has been identified as Disksha Dhuldhule. Her family had alleged that she fell to her death and sought action against the housing society for negligence. The police, however, recovered the CCTV footage and found that she was chewing tobacco, entered the refuge area on the floor and jumped off.

Diksha is survived by her husband, son and daughter. The police said her husband suffers from a kidney ailment and her son suffers from an eye condition. They reside in the Waghbil area of Thane. Her married daughter recently visited with her husband to live with them. Diksha worked in a few houses in the building and had an identity card.

The death was witnessed by a few residents, who alerted the family. Local MNS leader Avinash Jadhav also rushed to the spot after the victim’s family claimed negligence on part of the housing society. While some of them alleged she fell off while cleaning a window, others claimed that someone pushed her. They refused to claim the body until the police looked at the CCTV footage and found that she jumped on her own.

Investigation officer from Kasarvadavli police station, Vijay Kumar Sairnaik said, “We rushed to the spot to maintain law and order. Later, along with her family, we took the body to Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.” An accidental death report was filed in the matter and further probe is underway.