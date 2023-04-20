Mumbai: Government official booked by ACB in graft case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The officials from the Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have apprehended an Assistant Dairy Manager in a bribery case.



The accused public servant has been identified as Ranjit Singh Komal Singh Rajput (56) who is posted at the Aarey Dairy office at Worli.

Bribe demanded for processing of documents

According to the ACB, the complainant has retired as per the prescribed age and Rajput had allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant for the processing of documents to be sent to the Accounts General Office for the post-retirement benefits amount.



Thereafter, on Monday, Rajput called the complainant to the office, signed the documents and said that he was sending the documents to the Accountant General's office and in return asked for a bribe of Rs 10,000. Since the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he appeared before the ACB and filed a written complaint.



"During the verification of the allegations of the complainant it was revealed that Rajput had asked the complainant to bring along the bribe amount on Thursday. Accordingly, a trap was set up and Rajput was caught accepting a bribe amount of Rs 7000, which he had decided after negotiations with the complainant," said an ACB official.



A case has been registered under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the ACB.