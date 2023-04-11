 Thane: ACB nabs nayab tehsildar for demanding bribe of ₹1.42 lakh 
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: ACB nabs nayab tehsildar for demanding bribe of ₹1.42 lakh 

Thane: ACB nabs nayab tehsildar for demanding bribe of ₹1.42 lakh 

The accused nayab tehsildar was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe to convert a piece of land from agriculture to non-agriculture category.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Thane: ACB nabs nayab tehsildar for demanding bribe of ₹1.42 lakh  | Representative Image

Thane: The Anti-Corruption of Bureau (ACB) arrested a nayab tehsildar on Monday, April 10, in Thane district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to convert a piece of land from agriculture to non-agriculture category.

A Naib/ Nayab Tehsildar, is an important officer in revenue administration and they exercise powers of assistant collector in second grade.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Nayab Tehsildar beaten up for stopping construction in Chhatarpur
article-image

ACB caught Nayab tehsildar red-handed

Sunil Lokhande, superintendent, ACB, Thane said, " The 57-year-old nayab tehsildar identified as Vasudev Bisan Pawar had sought Rs 1.42 lakh from the  complainant to convert a piece of land from agriculture to non-agriculture. Our team laid a trap and arrested Pawar at 4:30 pm while accepting the bribe amount."

Lokhande further added, "The accused  Pawar  has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe into the case is underway."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the Lokshahi Day on May 2

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the Lokshahi Day on May 2

Panvel civic agency gets good response on property tax collection after Bombay HC order

Panvel civic agency gets good response on property tax collection after Bombay HC order

Uddhav demands Chandrakant Patil's sacking for 'insulting' Balasaheb Thackeray

Uddhav demands Chandrakant Patil's sacking for 'insulting' Balasaheb Thackeray

Thane: ACB nabs nayab tehsildar for demanding bribe of ₹1.42 lakh 

Thane: ACB nabs nayab tehsildar for demanding bribe of ₹1.42 lakh 

I-T raids at 18 locations of Shah Paper Mills in Mumbai, Gujarat's Vapi; cash, jewellery worth ₹4...

I-T raids at 18 locations of Shah Paper Mills in Mumbai, Gujarat's Vapi; cash, jewellery worth ₹4...