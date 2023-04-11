Thane: ACB nabs nayab tehsildar for demanding bribe of ₹1.42 lakh | Representative Image

Thane: The Anti-Corruption of Bureau (ACB) arrested a nayab tehsildar on Monday, April 10, in Thane district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to convert a piece of land from agriculture to non-agriculture category.

A Naib/ Nayab Tehsildar, is an important officer in revenue administration and they exercise powers of assistant collector in second grade.

ACB caught Nayab tehsildar red-handed

Sunil Lokhande, superintendent, ACB, Thane said, " The 57-year-old nayab tehsildar identified as Vasudev Bisan Pawar had sought Rs 1.42 lakh from the complainant to convert a piece of land from agriculture to non-agriculture. Our team laid a trap and arrested Pawar at 4:30 pm while accepting the bribe amount."

Lokhande further added, "The accused Pawar has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe into the case is underway."