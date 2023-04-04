Madhya Pradesh: Nayab Tehsildar beaten up for stopping construction in Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of local thugs beat up a Nayab Tehsildar in Jhumtuli village when he went there to remove the encroachers from government land, official sources said.

Although the administration issued an order to stop the construction, the encroachers did not follow it.

When Nayab Tehsilder of Basari circle Narayan Kori tried to stop the construction, a few local toughs attacked him and escaped.

According to reports, a Unani doctor Pratish and Gajendra Singh were doing some construction on a drain.

The administration asked them to stop it. When the revenue official along with others went there to stop the construction, he was beaten up.

The officials informed the higher-ups about the incident. Sub-divisional magistrate and the Nayab Tehsilder reached Bamitha police station and registered a case against the culprits.

Town inspector of Bamitha PR Dabas said a case had been registered against the culprits after the complaint of Nayab Tehsildar Narayan Kori.

They will soon be arrested, Dabar said.