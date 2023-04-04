 Madhya Pradesh: Four accused involved in robbery, house break-ins, vehicle lifting held by police in Chhatarpur
Updated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajuraho police of Chhatarpur emerged successful in apprehending four rewarded criminals, involved in offences such as robbery, house break-ins, vehicle lifting and stealing cattle, the police said on Tuesday.

A police team comprising the Khajuraho police station in-charge, Sandeep Khare and other police officials acted on a tip-off passed on to them by a whistle-blower. The input claimed that four rewarded criminals, who had been under the police scanner since a long time for offences such as robberies, thefts, vehicle lifting and cattle theft have been spotted at a city locality.

Senior police officials such as Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi, Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh and others alerted the team and directed them to nab the accused. The team rushed to the directed spot and detained all the four accused.

The police recovered a booty worth Rs 1.28 lakh from their possession, which also included jewellery and other possessions. The Chhatarpur police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 27 thousand for any leads pertaining to the accused.

MP: Three killed, four injured after car collides with SUV, falls into gorge in Chhatarpur
