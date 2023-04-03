MP: Three killed, four injured after car collides with SUV, falls into gorge in Chhatarpur

Accident | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and four injured when their car collided with an SUV and fell into a gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place on Sagar-Kanpur Highway, some 25 km from the district headquarters, around 9.30 am, an official said.

The car collided with an SUV and fell into a gorge, killing three occupants, Gadhi Malehra police station in-charge Tekram Kurmi said.

A 26-year-old man and two women travelling in the car were killed, while four others were injured, he said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Chhatarpur district hospital, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.

