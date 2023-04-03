IIT Indore conducts Skill Enhancement Program on Electric Vehicle

IIT Indore | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore organised a Skill Enhancement Program on “Electric Vehicle (EV) Mobility and Solutions” under the leadership of Professor Shaibal Mukherjee as IEEE Madhya Pradesh Section Electron Devices Society (EDS) Chapter Chair.

This was aimed at providing participants with the set of skills needed to thrive in the EV industry in the modern age.

"The upskill course is in line with India’s National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Energy Storage to promote clean, connected, shared and holistic mobility initiatives. The course covers hardware and software interfacing for EV applications, model-based approach in the development of EVs, regulatory framework, and ongoing research & development in the field of EV mobility in academia and industry," a press release issued by IIT Indore said.

Some of the industries and startups that participated and shared their products and innovations with the participants in the event include Just Electric India, QuanTechL2M Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Redigo, and EV Urjaa.

"The major objective of this course was to create a vibrant ecosystem for research, innovation, skill development, entrepreneurship, job creation towards green mobility and sustainable habitat and environment. The event had a total footfall of more than 800 participants from industries, academic institutions, local colleges, research organisations over the 2-day event duration," the press release said .